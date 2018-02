The registration of pilgrims for hajj 2018 will end on February 16 at 5.00 pm, and not on February 23, as it was previously announced. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, this decision was made the day before at a meeting of the temporary republican headquarters for the organization of the hajj.

In 2018, the hajj falls on August. Departure of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will begin in July.