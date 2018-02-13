National Bank proposes to introduce licensing for mobile operators

«Apparently, we will have to introduce an additional banking license for mobile operators to ensure the safety of our citizens,» the Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

It was found out that the company Alfa Telecom (MegaCom) had a charter capital of 100.1 million soms, Nurtelecom — 174 million soms. The representative of Sky Mobile could not voice the amount.

The Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov told that today almost all banks (except for two) in the country have raised the authorized capital up to 500 million soms. Until July 1, 2018, they should increase it to 600 million soms.

«Today we do not prohibit the electronic wallets activity. We are only against the scheme offered by mobile operators. We are considering different options. The main thing is the safety of means and the transparency of their movement. Apparently, we will have to introduce an additional banking license to ensure the security of the citizens’ funds when using the electronic wallets services,» stressed Tolkunbek Abdygulov.