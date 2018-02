The XXIII Winter Olympic Games were opened in Pyeongchang city (South Korea).

At the beginning of the ceremony, the organizers presented a theatrical show, then the national teams — participants of the Olympics — walked through the stadium. The national team of Kyrgyzstan was among them. The skier Tariel Zharkymbaev carried the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Olympics will end on February 25. The nearest start with the participation of the Kyrgyz athlete is scheduled for February 13.