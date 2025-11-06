16:30
Heart attacks and strokes increasingly affecting young people in Kyrgyzstan

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. The Bishkek Health Promotion Center reported.

Medical experts note that myocardial infarction (a disruption of blood supply to the heart muscle) and stroke (an acute interruption of blood flow to the brain) are the most dangerous manifestations of these diseases.

What is especially alarming, specialists emphasize, is that these conditions are increasingly affecting young people. Cases of heart attacks and strokes among Kyrgyzstanis aged from 20 to 30 are unfortunately no longer rare.

Both conditions develop suddenly when blood vessels become blocked and oxygen can no longer reach vital organs.

Key risk factors include:

  • Smoking
  • Excessive alcohol consumption
  • Unhealthy diet and obesity
  • Lack of physical activity
  • High blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol levels
  • Chronic stress

Doctors advise paying attention to warning symptoms.

Signs of a heart attack:

  • Pain or heaviness in the center of the chest
  • Pain radiating to the arm, shoulder, jaw, or back
  • Shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness
  • Cold sweat, paleness, weakness

Signs of a stroke:

  • Sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm, or leg (usually on one side)
  • Slurred speech or difficulty understanding words
  • Vision problems
  • Dizziness, loss of balance, severe headache
  • Loss of consciousness.

«Cardiovascular diseases often develop silently. However, most can be prevented. Prevention begins with simple steps — mindful eating, regular physical activity, and routine medical checkups,» the Center stated.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the number one cause of death in Kyrgyzstan, accounting for more than 52 percent of total mortality.
