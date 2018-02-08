23:21
-8
USD 68.58
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.20
English

National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised in Olympic village of Pyeongchang

The state flag of Kyrgyzstan was raised in the Olympic village of Pyeongchang city (South Korea). The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Athletes, coaches and representatives of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic attended the ceremony.

The 9th Winter Olympic Games will start in Pyeongchang on February 9. The Kyrgyz Republic will be presented by two athletes. Skier Tariel Zharkymbaev will carry the flag of Kyrgyzstan at the opening parade.
link:
views: 141
Print
Related
Diplomatic mission searches for relatives of Kyrgyzstani in coma in Korea
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea changes last name
One third of Kyrgyzstanis work in South Korea illegally
Skier Tariel Zharkymbaev wins berth at Winter Olympics 2018
Ophthalmologist from South Korea operates Kyrgyzstanis free of charge
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
National team of Russia banned from Winter Olympics 2018
Kylychbek Sultanov runs for post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea
Investors ready to finance construction of building of infectious hospital
International center for innovations in agriculture to appear in Bishkek
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan