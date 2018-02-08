National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised in Olympic village of Pyeongchang

The state flag of Kyrgyzstan was raised in the Olympic village of Pyeongchang city (South Korea). The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Athletes, coaches and representatives of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic attended the ceremony.

The 9th Winter Olympic Games will start in Pyeongchang on February 9. The Kyrgyz Republic will be presented by two athletes. Skier Tariel Zharkymbaev will carry the flag of Kyrgyzstan at the opening parade.