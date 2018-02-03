20:01
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour

An earthquake measuring 3.5 points occurred today in Chui region at 9.44 am. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The focus of the quake was located 70 km south-east of Bishkek, 13 km south-west of Prigorodnoye village, 38 km south of Tokmak. In Prigorodnoye village, the force of the tremors reached 3 points, in the villages Arpa-Tektir, Kegeti, Koshoy, Karagul and Chon-Zhar — 2.5 points.

At 10.06 am, a 3-point earthquake was recorded in Jalal-Abad region. The epicenter was 3 km south-east of Zhaz-Kechuu village (3 points), 10 km south-east of Kyzyl-Unkur village and 34 km south of Kok-Zhangak village (2.5 points).

According to preliminary data, no victims or damages were reported.
