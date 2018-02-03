20:00
-11
USD 68.47
EUR 85.54
RUB 1.22
English

30 new innovative schools to open in Kyrgyzstan within regional development

At least 30 new innovative schools will be opened in Kyrgyzstan in the framework of regional development, the Ministry of Education and Science informed.

According to the ministry, repair works have already begun in 18 facilities.

With the support of the project by the Asian Development Bank, all the schools with be provided with sets of laboratory equipment for natural science subjects, educational and methodological kits, and new equipment. Multimedia classes will be created.

The repair was also started at the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teaching Personnel. Within the framework of the project, conditions for comfortable teaching of teachers will be created, lecture halls will be equipped with the latest multimedia equipment and furniture.

In parallel with the repair work, online modules for distance learning of teachers are being developed.

The works are carried out within the framework of the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic On the Announcement of 2018 the Year of the Development of Regions.
link:
views: 193
Print
Related
Amount of funds invested in regions depends on number of deputies - President
Kochkor, Sary-Tash villages in Kyrgyzstan have great development potential
Development of regions to solve border problems in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails