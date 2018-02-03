30 new innovative schools to open in Kyrgyzstan within regional development

At least 30 new innovative schools will be opened in Kyrgyzstan in the framework of regional development, the Ministry of Education and Science informed.

According to the ministry, repair works have already begun in 18 facilities.

With the support of the project by the Asian Development Bank, all the schools with be provided with sets of laboratory equipment for natural science subjects, educational and methodological kits, and new equipment. Multimedia classes will be created.

The repair was also started at the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teaching Personnel. Within the framework of the project, conditions for comfortable teaching of teachers will be created, lecture halls will be equipped with the latest multimedia equipment and furniture.

In parallel with the repair work, online modules for distance learning of teachers are being developed.

The works are carried out within the framework of the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic On the Announcement of 2018 the Year of the Development of Regions.