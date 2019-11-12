155,459 million soms to be allocated for regional development projects

Competition Commission approved 19 projects totaling 155,459 million soms in the framework of 2 billion allocated from the republican budget for development of regions of the country. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 39 business projects from Batken, Talas, Osh, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions were submitted for consideration at a regular meeting of the Commission on selection of investment and infrastructure development programs. Their total amount is more than 600 million soms.

The Vice-Prime Minister Zamirbek Askarov, the Chairman of the Competition Commission, noted that each region had its own potential. «For example, we give preference to the development of livestock breeding in Naryn region, in Issyk-Kul — tourism. One of the main tasks is opening of new enterprises. This decision will allow to create additional jobs, which will give an impetus to the development of the regions,» he said.

One of the criteria of the Commission is approval of projects by Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions.

«A project should be submitted for consideration by the Competition Commission only if all accompanying documents are available, namely the consent of the plenipotentiary representatives in the regions and the written approval of the project by the heads of financial institutions in the regions,» the statement says.

As a result of all the meetings of the Competition Commission under the Cabinet on selection of projects, 30 business plans for the amount of more than 538.3 million soms have been approved. In case of their successful implementation, 1,451 new jobs will be created in the regions.

«Regional Competition Commissions have been formed for broad coverage of the projects. As of today, on-site selection for the next meeting continues,» the Vice Prime Minister summed up.