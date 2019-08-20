Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls on to support regional and young entrepreneurs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairmen of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Erkin Asrandiev, Guarantee Fund OJSC Malik Abakirov, Aiyl Bank OJSC Baktybek Shamkeev and RSK Bank OJSC Azizbek Omorkulov. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They told about the volumes of project financing and granting of soft loans for seven months of 2019.

RKDF has funded 369 projects for 4.5 billion soms, which is twice as much as in the same period of 2018. More than 60 percent of loans were directed to regions of the country. In addition, Erkin Asrandiev told about launch of pilot programs for start-up financing and reduction of the interest rate for small and medium-sized businesses on loans in soms to nine percent.

Aiyl Bank has granted 34,757 loans for 7.7 billion soms for seven months, to the regions —72 percent of the total. RSK Bank has provided 6,908 loans for 4.8 billion soms. The volume of loans to the regions is 74 percent.

The Guarantee Fund has provided 264 guarantees for 469 million soms. Due to guarantees, banks have granted loans for 1.4 billion soms, having increased by 156 percent compared to 2018.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to continue to actively support entrepreneurs and export-oriented enterprises in the regions, financing of startups of young entrepreneurs, and granting of quick loans through digital technologies.

The head of state once again stressed the need to direct financial resources to creation of processing enterprises and additional jobs.