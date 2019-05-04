Mayors of cities - growth points obliged to develop 5-year development plan

Mayors of cities — growth points should develop annual and five-year plans for development of the region and attraction of investment, as well as eliminate shortcomings that hinder active development of the cities. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov stated at a working meeting on the discussion of programs for social and economic development of regions and cities — growth points. Press service of the Government reported.

He outlined that the Concept of Regional Policy for 2018-2022 is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan.

«As a part of an action plan for implementation of the government’s program «Unity. Trust. Creation, » all the state and local governments should be active in developing entrepreneurship and creating favorable conditions for business and new jobs in the regions,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The First Vice Prime Minister drew attention of the heads of ministries and departments to the need to closely link industry-specific measures such as road construction, energy industry development, education, health and tourism, and the development of pilot cities — growth points.

«Particular attention should be paid to infrastructure projects and business projects that influence the development of the territorial economy,» he stressed.