Prime Minister: 70 percent of problems in economy - regional development

«Regional development is an important issue. These are 70 percent of our problems in the economy,» said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at a government meeting.

According to him, the policy of officials regarding the regions should change. Indeed, even natural disasters occur because of their backwardness.

The second year in a row has already been announced the Year of Regional Development. It seems that it will last for the fourth and fifth years.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«The regions still have a problem with water, communications, and agriculture. Until these issues are resolved, there will be no development,» he stressed.

At the same time, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers determined several goals that would help the development of the regions: production growth, increase of incomes of the population, creation of additional jobs and improvement of the quality of life of the population.

«Of course, the development of regions is not an immediate matter. This requires a coordinated work and time. I want to remind you that following the results of nine months of this year, the heads of the regions and districts will be responsible for the implementation of the program for the development of the regions,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
