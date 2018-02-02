EEU countries need to eliminate barriers to switch to digital economy

«One of our main tasks is to minimize any barriers and restrictions,» Sapar Isakov, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format today.

According to him, in order Kyrgyzstan can switch to the digital economy, it is necessary to eliminate legal barriers, create an infrastructure, ensure digital literacy of the population and launch domestic IT companies.

«National projects such as Taza Koom in Kyrgyzstan are implemented in every country. To expand the capabilities of national projects and get maximum effect, I consider it important to pay special attention to the harmonization of national projects with the digital agenda of EEU. Our union has great potential for economic growth,» Sapar Isakov believes.

The head of government stressed that through joint efforts EEU countries should achieve this goal by removing obstacles, and in no case creating them in the future.