19:21
-10
USD 68.45
EUR 85.07
RUB 1.22
English

EEU countries need to eliminate barriers to switch to digital economy

«One of our main tasks is to minimize any barriers and restrictions,» Sapar Isakov, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format today.

According to him, in order Kyrgyzstan can switch to the digital economy, it is necessary to eliminate legal barriers, create an infrastructure, ensure digital literacy of the population and launch domestic IT companies.

«National projects such as Taza Koom in Kyrgyzstan are implemented in every country. To expand the capabilities of national projects and get maximum effect, I consider it important to pay special attention to the harmonization of national projects with the digital agenda of EEU. Our union has great potential for economic growth,» Sapar Isakov believes.

The head of government stressed that through joint efforts EEU countries should achieve this goal by removing obstacles, and in no case creating them in the future.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan expects from ЕEU development of economy, creation of joint ventures
Medvedev: In 2018 we will engage in removal of barriers in EEU common market
Prime Minister suggests EEU countries to use Kyrgyz data protection system
Sapar Isakov tells about Kyrgyzstan’s path to digitization
PM heads for Almaty to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting
Prime Minister promises heating in Bishkek apartments by 4.00 pm
President demands investigation into Bishkek HPP breakdown
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has to introduce innovations to sell goods in EEU
Fuel safety requirements for Kyrgyzstan differ from EEU technical regulations
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails