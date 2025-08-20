10:32
Digital platform proverka.gov.kg presented in new format

The digital platform proverka.gov.kg, created by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, is presented in a new format. The ministry reported.

It is necessary to automate the registration of inspections of business entities.

A new system for reviewing investor complaints and supporting them, developed for the National Investment Agency, was also presented at the meeting in the main supervisory authority. The mobile application «Business Protection» was also demonstrated to the participants.

Representatives of the presidential administration, government agencies, business associations, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and international partners have developed solutions aimed at improving the business climate and creating favorable conditions for business and investors, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.
