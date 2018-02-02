Experts to test pollution of Son-Kul Lake

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry discussed the projects KGZ-Water / Issyk-Kul and KGZ-Water / Son-Kul.

Following the results of the meeting, it was decided to once again take samples in Son-Kul Lake in August and conduct in-depth monitoring of the points where the decay products of DDE (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) were found. In parallel, a test will be carried out to assess the effect of the detected components on the ecological state of the lake.

The main objective of the projects is to assess the state of the environment based on environmental monitoring of water quality, and to increase the capacity of those responsible for monitoring, analyzing, evaluating and using data in the process of environmental policy formation.

In the framework of the programs, it is also planned to prepare a report on the ecological condition of Issyk-Kul and Son-Kul lakes.

The projects are implemented with the financial support of the Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE).