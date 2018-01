Deputy of the parliament Aida Kasymalieva asked what a salary has the head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev.

According to him, he gets 39,000 soms a month. The salary of the Director of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant is 27,000 soms.

Ordinary specialists working in the boiler shop get, including hardship payments, 16,000-17,000 soms.