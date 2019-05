Former deputy of the Parliament Aitmamat Nazarov became the head of the Energy Holding. The company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Azamat Abdykadyrov, who had headed the company since 2018, was dismissed the day before.

Aitmamat Nazarov abandoned his deputy seat today, saying that he could head the Energy Holding Company. He has already been introduced to the staff.