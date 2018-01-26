Sapar Isakov tells why state needs private sector

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov the day before in Davos delivered a speech at a session of the World Economic Forum «Growth and Development» and told why the state needs the private sector. Government’s Executive Office reported.

As noted, the session participants discussed the role of technological development, access to the Internet, the impact of modern technologies on the level of development and measures that can ensure sustainable innovative development, the enterprise development issue. It is noted that with the active development of the mobile Internet standards 3G and 4G, the issue of its rational use arises.

The World Bank Chairman Jim Yong Kim stressed the importance of developing skills and entrepreneurship in the digital economy. According to him, it is important to monitor the technologies and speed of their change while building infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov told how innovative technologies «Smart City» could improve the lives of ordinary people.

«Modern technologies allow us to reduce the level of corruption. The work within the framework of «Open Government» partnership will allow bringing most of the data to open access, increase the level of transparency. At the same time, active involvement of the private sector is one of the main factors for the successful development of digitalization. It should not be so that only the state would implement all projects. The private sector should be involved in the process. This will be the key to the successful implementation of technology projects,» Sapar Isakov believes.