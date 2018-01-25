Landslide threatens to Ortok village, Suzak district

A landslide threatens to destroy Ortok village in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Сivil defense team, rescuers and representatives of local self-government arrived in the village. The ministry specified that the local authorities were entrusted with resettlement of residents from hazardous areas. Only court can reportedly force local residents to move from the dangerous zone.

Earlier, the Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told journalists that there are more than 4,000 families living in dangerous areas. He added that awareness-rising work is constantly being conducted with residents of these areas, they are offered to move to safer places, but many do not agree. People put themselves at risk, but the ministry does not have the authority to resettle people.

Recall, a landslide killed 24 people on April 29, 2017 in Uzgen district of Osh region.