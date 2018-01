Farmer cooperatives in Kyrgyzstan may be exempted from VAT. Minister of Economy Artem Novikov proposes to amend the Tax Code.

According to him, agricultural cooperatives need support. «Export is one of the priority areas. However, it is limited by small-scale commodities. Therefore, we propose to give preferences to cooperatives,» Artem Novikov said.

He proposes to exempt agricultural cooperatives from income tax, VAT on the supply of agricultural products and VAT on import of fixed assets.