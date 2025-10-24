Cabinet exempts imports of special equipment, boats, yachts, mopeds from VAT

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introduced amendments to the resolution concerning the application of certain provisions of the Tax Code.

Under the changes, specific types of special equipment, motorcycles, boats, and trailers imported into the country are now exempt from value-added tax (VAT).

The exemption applies, in particular, to:

Outboard motors for boats;

Motorcycles, mopeds, and their spare parts;

Single-axle cargo trailers;

Motorboats and boats up to 7.5 meters in length;

Recreational yachts and canoes.

According to the Cabinet, this measure is aimed at enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure, and increasing transport accessibility.

The resolution will take effect in ten days.