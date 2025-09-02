Medicines and raw materials for their production exempted from VAT

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a list of medicines, medical products and raw materials for their production that will be exempt from VAT when imported and supplied within the country.

The corresponding resolution was adopted in order to support the domestic production of medicines and medical products.

Control over implementation has been entrusted to the Ministry of Health and the State Tax Service. The agencies must establish electronic exchange of data on the import of such goods by September 30, 2025.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.