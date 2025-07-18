12:17
Kyrgyzstan updates list of goods exempt from VAT

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic amended Resolution No. 196 of October 4, 2021, regulating the list of specialized goods and equipment exempt from value-added tax (VAT) when imported for the construction of power plants based on renewable energy sources.

The changes are aimed at creating conditions for the development of renewable energy industry in the country.

In particular, a new item has been added to the «Other equipment» section, including welded steel pipes with an outer diameter of 530 millimeters and above, resistant to high mechanical loads and low temperatures.

This resolution will come into force in 10 days.
