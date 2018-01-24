01:52
Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised at number of his fans in Kyrgyzstan

The star of the UFC, MMA wrestler Khabib Nurmagomedov (Russia) was surprised at the number of his fans in Kyrgyzstan.

The athlete arrived in Bishkek the day before, and today he met with sports fans.

«Thank you very much for coming. I am very pleased. I did not expect so many people to be there. Bishkek is the only capital in Central Asia where I have not been. Before my last fight, I promised I would come here. Now I started preparing for the title fight, but my father and I found time and arrived. Since that moment, I have been endlessly photographed,» Khabib Nurmagomedov said. «For me, a large number of fans is support and responsibility. I have no margin for error!»

I know that the whole Olympic team of the USSR trained in Issyk-Kul region. There are all conditions there. In the future, why do not I come and train for two or three weeks in the mountains?

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The father and coach of the athlete Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that this trip took 16 hours of training away from them. «But I think communication with you will give us more, so that we try even better,» he said.

Nurmagomedov met with his fans not in a sports facility, but in one of the shopping centers.
