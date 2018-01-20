Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care

«E-health care should become a priority area of ​​cooperation with JICA. The state will direct all efforts to modernize the infrastructure in this area,» the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said at a meeting with the Resident Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the Kyrgyz Republic Kikuchi Kazuhiko.

«However, we need Japanese know-how, knowledge and technologies for introduction of electronic medicine: electronic prescriptions, telemedicine, remote diagnostics and treatment, training of doctors, automated database of medicines, service improvement, including electronic queues, patient electronic cards and other,» the head of government stressed.

In addition, the parties discussed the possibility of joint implementation of the Single Window Project, within which business representatives will have the opportunity to obtain the necessary permits in one place.

Sapar Isakov also invited the Japanese side to help with the reconstruction of the Botanical Garden in Bishkek.

Kazuhiko Kikuchi noted the positive dynamics of the Kyrgyz-Japanese relations.

«Taza Koom is a very promising project. It has a great potential for increasing the revenue side of the budget, which can be used to develop the social sector in order the people to feel positive quality changes in their lives. Taza Koom is an excellent balance between the economy and the social sector,» said Kazuhiko Kikuchi.

JICA is interested in further development of relations with Kyrgyzstan, as evidenced by the implementation of various projects in the country.

Kazuhiko Kikuchi noted that in 2018 a new strategy for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan for a five-year period would be developed, the main goal of which is entry into a new level of economic interaction.

He assured the Prime Minister of his readiness to render the maximum assistance in increasing the investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan and to consider all proposals of the Prime Minister.