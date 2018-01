A truck that transported diesel fuel turned over on the 386th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The accident occurred in Kara-Kul at about 2.23 pm. According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the truck. There were 37 tons of fuel in the tank, two tons of diesel oil spilled.

A rescue team of the ministry left for the scene.