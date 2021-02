Bishkek — Osh road is closed due to deterioration of weather conditions in Chui region. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

The road is closed since 3.00 pm until 8.00 am on February 25 from Sosnovka stationary post for heavy vehicles in order to prevent traffic accidents and artificially created traffic jams.

Traffic police of Chui region asks not to travel to the mountainous areas without urgent need.