Bishkek - Osh highway temporarily closed for heavy vehicles

Bishkek — Osh highway was temporarily closed for heavy vehicles. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorology Agency of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, heavy snowfalls, avalanches, snow drifts and ice on the road are expected from March 16 to March 18 in the mountainous sections of Bishkek — Osh highway, at Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes.

«In order to prevent traffic accidents at the passes, the traffic police will carry out preventive measures. Movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on these sections on March 17 from 6.00 to 22.00,» the statement says.