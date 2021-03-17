09:57
USD 84.80
EUR 101.14
RUB 1.16
English

Bishkek - Osh highway temporarily closed for heavy vehicles

Bishkek — Osh highway was temporarily closed for heavy vehicles. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorology Agency of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, heavy snowfalls, avalanches, snow drifts and ice on the road are expected from March 16 to March 18 in the mountainous sections of Bishkek — Osh highway, at Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes.

«In order to prevent traffic accidents at the passes, the traffic police will carry out preventive measures. Movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on these sections on March 17 from 6.00 to 22.00,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/186719/
views: 65
Print
Related
Bishkek - Osh road closed until tomorrow morning due to poor weather
Traffic movement through Kolbaev tunnel to be limited for a month
Financial police detain employees of State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh highway
Kara-Balta riverbed protection works carried out on Bishkek-Osh road
Collision of two trucks on Too-Ashuu pass causes huge traffic jam
Bishkek - Osh road to be temporarily closed
Six people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
3 million soms paid in January for travel along Bishkek - Osh road
Three people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Woman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
17 March, Wednesday
09:48
Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purcha...
09:40
Bishkek - Osh highway temporarily closed for heavy vehicles
09:31
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'unhealthy' in many districts
09:27
Referendum: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to sum up official results by May 2
09:19
Director of Political Department of MFA Ermek Omuraliev detained
16 March, Tuesday
18:12
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign roadmap for expansion of cooperation
17:50
Artem Novikov criticizes sports sector in Kyrgyzstan
16:28
U.S. praises repatriation of 79 Kyrgyz children from Iraq
15:40
Some Bishkek streets closed for traffic due to repair work
15:32
Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves for 30 years