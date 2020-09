Movement of traffic along Bishkek-Osh highway will be temporarily limited inside the Kusein Kolbaev tunnel from September 5 to September 30. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A video surveillance system will be installed in the tunnel. Therefore, it was decided to restrict traffic movement. The tunnel will be closed daily from 8.00 am to 9.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm. The rest of the time the tunnel will be open.