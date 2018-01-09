Two coal deposits in Batken region put out for bids

Licenses for the exploration and development of two brown coal deposits in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region were put on auction. The website of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

The State Committee offers to those wishing to develop Uch-Korgon deposit and engage in geological exploration of Yuzhniy (South) site of the same field. The coal reserves of the deposit amount to 3,246 million tons.

The total starting price of the license is $ 16,800 for both deposits. At the same time, the minimum price of a license for the development of brown coal at Uch-Korgon deposit is set at $9,782. A minimum of $ 7,000 is to be paid for geological exploration of Yuzhniy site.

The auction will be held on February 16.