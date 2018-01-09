16:01
+3
USD 68.90
EUR 82.60
RUB 1.21
English

Two coal deposits in Batken region put out for bids

Licenses for the exploration and development of two brown coal deposits in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region were put on auction. The website of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

The State Committee offers to those wishing to develop Uch-Korgon deposit and engage in geological exploration of Yuzhniy (South) site of the same field. The coal reserves of the deposit amount to 3,246 million tons.

The total starting price of the license is $ 16,800 for both deposits. At the same time, the minimum price of a license for the development of brown coal at Uch-Korgon deposit is set at $9,782. A minimum of $ 7,000 is to be paid for geological exploration of Yuzhniy site.

The auction will be held on February 16.
link:
views: 125
Print
Related
Placer gold deposit Baymak put out for bids
Three gold deposits put up for auction
Two coal deposits put out to tender in Kyrgyzstan
Aksai limestone deposit repeatedly put up for auction
Right to explore Malatash gold deposit put up for auction
Two gold deposits put up for auction in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan sells Tuyuk-Kargash coal deposit
MegaCom to be sold for amount offered by potential buyers
Money for MegaCom to be spent on safe roads and protection from emergencies
Red Book desert monitors caught and sold in Batken region
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married