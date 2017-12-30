Сity transport to work till 01.00 on New Year’s Eve

Public transport routes connecting the central part of the city with microdistricts and residential areas will be operated from December 31, 2017 to January 1, 2018, until 01.00 am. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

There will be additional buses on the routes No. 7, 9, 38, 42 and trolleybuses along the routes No. 4, 7, 8, 9, 14 along Kievskaya Street for convenience of the townspeople by the end of the evening block of the festive concert on Ala-Too square.

On December 31, the movement along Chui Avenue in the area of ​​Ala-Too Square, from Panfilov Street to Erkindik Boulevard, as well as the adjacent Razzakov Street and Orozbekov Street from Abdymomunov Street to Chui Avenue will be closed due to ongoing festive events.

The daily block of events on Ala-Too Square is planned to be held from 12.00 to 14.00, evening — from 20.00 to 00.00.