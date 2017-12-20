10:26
0
USD 69.72
EUR 82.30
RUB 1.19
English

Russia to deliver to Kyrgyzstan over 20,000 textbooks in Russian

The Russian humanitarian mission and the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia will deliver 21,280 textbooks in Russian to Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

According to it, the textbooks will be delivered to 16 general education schools in Tyup district (Oy-Tal, Kudurgu, Ak-Bulun, Kurmenty, Tyup, Taldy-Suu, Bayzak, Toguz-Bulak, Issyk-Kul, Mikhailovka, Frunze, Balbay, Semenovka, Kadzhi-Sai and Grigoryevka villages.)

As reported, almost for a quarter of a century school library funds have never been updated, and at present the educational and methodological base of schools is in critical condition.

The project is being implemented within the revival of social and cultural ties between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins contest of young performers Romansiada
Kyrgyzstan only 30th among Russians in ranking of popular countries for travel
Russian publishing houses to be involved in replication of textbooks in KR
President approves writing-off of Kyrgyzstan's debt to Russia
Kyrgyzstan included in top 15 countries in terms of number of trips to Russia
Kant Russian airbase to have aircraft named after Ismailbek Taranchiev
76.3 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan returned from Russia
Vice President of Kyrgyzstan’s NOC comments on ban of Russian team from Olympics
State Duma deputy proposes Kyrgyzstan to abandon Olympics 2018
National team of Russia banned from Winter Olympics 2018
Popular
Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament
Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise
Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent
Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat