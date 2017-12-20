Russia to deliver to Kyrgyzstan over 20,000 textbooks in Russian

The Russian humanitarian mission and the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia will deliver 21,280 textbooks in Russian to Kyrgyzstan . The organization reported.

According to it, the textbooks will be delivered to 16 general education schools in Tyup district (Oy-Tal, Kudurgu , Ak -Bulun, Kurmenty, Tyup, Taldy-Suu, Bayzak, Toguz-Bulak, Issyk-Kul, Mikhailovka, Frunze , Balbay, Semenovka, Kadzhi-Sai and Grigoryevka villages.)

As reported, almost for a quarter of a century school library funds have never been updated, and at present the educational and methodological base of schools is in critical condition.