Tekebayev's lawyers draw up appeal to UN Human Rights Committee

The lawyers received a verdict of the Supreme Court on the case of ex-parliament member Omurbek Tekebayev and former Minister of Emergency Situations Duyshenkul Chotonov, accused of corruption and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Ata Meken lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency that they will submit documents to the UN Human Rights Committee. «All methods of legal protection in Kyrgyzstan have been used. We will seek justice in international instances,» Taalaigul Toktakunova noted.

Lawyers of Almazbek Abekov, former adviser to the ex-head of Alfa Telecom CJSC sentenced to twenty years in prison, are planning to appeal to the committee.
