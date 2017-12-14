Extraordinary meeting of Foreign Ministers' Council on Jerusalem held in Turkey

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nurlan Abdrakhmanov took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul .

The situation around the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem is on the agenda.

In his speech, Nurlan Abdrakhmanov noted that Kyrgyzstan is concerned about the situation around Jerusalem and hopes that the joint efforts of the world community will contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

During the session, the participants also discussed the traditional issues of the Islamic world and the stabilization of the military-political situation in the Middle East .

Earlier, the Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Ministry had already voiced its position on Jerusalem .