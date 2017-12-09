12:03
MFA of Kyrgyzstan concerned about situation in Jerusalem

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is concerned about the situation in Jerusalem. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry spread the message.

The Kyrgyz Republic is concerned about the development of the situation around the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, which could have a negative impact on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and lead to an escalation of tension in the Middle East.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic hopes that the joint efforts of the world community will further contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict on the basis of the principles and norms of international law, as well as the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced the transfer of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv. The statement caused mass protests among the Palestinians.
