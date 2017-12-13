16:53
Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent

The President of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Tashkent with an official visit. Sooronbai Jeenbekov was met by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

After the arrival, the President of Kyrgyzstan headed for Mustakillik Square and laid flowers to the Monument of Independence and Humanism. This is one of the most famous monuments in the modern history of Uzbekistan, consisting of two parts: the Independence Monument and the Monument of the Happy Mother.

The Independence Monument was erected in 1992 on the project of sculptor Nikolai Tomsky. It is a symbol of the new state, as evidenced by the golden globe with the outlines of Uzbekistan.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the memorial complex named after Islam Karimov. There he laid flowers to the monument to the first president of Uzbekistan.

The memorial complex named after Islam Karimov was opened by the decree of the acting head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev this year. It is located in the residence «Oak Saroy», where the first president worked. There, at the entrance to the residence, a monument to Islam Karimov was erected.

Today’s agenda of Sooronbai Jeenbekov includes talks with the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a narrow and expanded format. In addition, the head of Kyrgyzstan will award his colleague Danaker Order.
