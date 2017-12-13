Experts from 15 countries to attend KyrgyzBuild-2018 in Bishkek

The annual international specialized exhibition KyrgyzBuild will be held on the arena of the Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports on April 25-27, 2018.

During the forthcoming specialized exhibitions, industry specialists will familiarize themselves with innovations from manufacturers and suppliers of domestic and foreign equipment and technologies from more than 100 companies of Russia , Kazakhstan , China , Poland , Belarus , Germany , Lithuania , Ukraine , USA , South Korea , Turkey , Canada , Uzbekistan , Italy , Romania .

Within the framework of KyrgyzBuild-2018, an extensive business program will be formed, consisting of thematic conferences, seminars and presentations. Meetings and negotiations at the exposition will allow establishing business contacts, signing of contracts, exchange of opinions and new technologies and discussion of topical issues with professionals.

KyrgyzBuild 2018 unites five exhibition events on a single business site:

The 16 th International Specialized Exhibition KyrgyzBuild: construction and interior, heating and ventilation, windows, doors and facades;

International Specialized Exhibition KyrgyzBuild: construction and interior, heating and ventilation, windows, doors and facades; The 9 th International Specialized Exhibition EnergyExpo: energy and lighting, renewable and non-traditional energy sources;

International Specialized Exhibition EnergyExpo: energy and lighting, renewable and non-traditional energy sources; The 5 th specialized exhibition-fair RealtyExpo: real estate, mortgage, crediting;

specialized exhibition-fair RealtyExpo: real estate, mortgage, crediting; The 4 th specialized exhibition SafetyExpo: industrial safety, rescue equipment and fire protection;

specialized exhibition SafetyExpo: industrial safety, rescue equipment and fire protection; The 4th specialized exhibition KyrgyzComex: road construction, special equipment, components.

If you are a manufacturer or distributor of goods and services of the above mentioned directions, we invite you to take part in KyrgyzBuild-2018.

Companies that book a stand before December 31 receive 15 percent discount.

Official support for the event is provided by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic; Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic; State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities under the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic; National Energy Holding Company JSC.

The organizer of the event is the exhibition company BiExpo LLC.

The exhibition in April 2017 was attended by more than 6,000 people, among them were workers of construction organizations from all regions of the country (both private and public), as well as foreign specialists. 78 companies and 150 brands from 10 countries presented their stands. More than 60 large manufacturing plants exhibited their production at the stands of official representatives in Kyrgyzstan .

Detailed information about the exhibition can be obtained on the official website www.biexpo.kg or by phone +996775000005.

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the event.