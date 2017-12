Almazbek Atambayev, who stepped down from the post of the president of Kyrgyzstan on November 24, vacated a house in the state residence Ala-Archa and moved to another country house. The head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Turusbek Koenaliyev, informed Azattyk.

According to him, former President Almazbek Atambayev moved to another country house, and the house where President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will live and work, has already been repaired.

Turusbek Koenaliyev said that the new office of the president and the house where he will live are ready.