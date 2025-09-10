President allocates land of state residence for construction of schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has instructed to allocate a 10.48-hectare plot of land within Ala-Archa-1 state residence for the construction of new schools and kindergartens. This is stated in the explanatory note to a draft amendment to the Law «On Guarantees of the President’s Activities and the Status of the Ex-President of the Kyrgyz Republic», which has been submitted for public discussion.

The initiative was prompted by a collective appeal from residents of the village of Chon-Aryk, who asked the president to address the lack of educational institutions in their community. The absence of schools and kindergartens, the note says, restricts children’s access to compulsory preschool and school education.

Given the population growth and the need to expand social infrastructure, creating conditions for the educational process in Chon-Aryk is described as a priority task by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the document’s author.

Currently, Article 10-2 of the law prohibits the allocation of land within the state residence. The draft proposes amending this provision to allow land to be allocated for social and educational needs.

The note also explains that the designated plot meets modern requirements for the infrastructure of educational and social institutions and will allow the opening of new kindergartens, schools, and health facilities. This, in turn, will improve the quality and accessibility of education for children in Chon-Aryk, Bishkek, and neighboring residential areas.