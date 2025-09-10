12:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.06
English

President allocates land of state residence for construction of schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has instructed to allocate a 10.48-hectare plot of land within Ala-Archa-1 state residence for the construction of new schools and kindergartens. This is stated in the explanatory note to a draft amendment to the Law «On Guarantees of the President’s Activities and the Status of the Ex-President of the Kyrgyz Republic», which has been submitted for public discussion.

The initiative was prompted by a collective appeal from residents of the village of Chon-Aryk, who asked the president to address the lack of educational institutions in their community. The absence of schools and kindergartens, the note says, restricts children’s access to compulsory preschool and school education.

Given the population growth and the need to expand social infrastructure, creating conditions for the educational process in Chon-Aryk is described as a priority task by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the document’s author.

Currently, Article 10-2 of the law prohibits the allocation of land within the state residence. The draft proposes amending this provision to allow land to be allocated for social and educational needs.

The note also explains that the designated plot meets modern requirements for the infrastructure of educational and social institutions and will allow the opening of new kindergartens, schools, and health facilities. This, in turn, will improve the quality and accessibility of education for children in Chon-Aryk, Bishkek, and neighboring residential areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/342930/
views: 104
Print
Related
Seven new schools to be built in Bishkek and Chui region using loan funds
100-year-old school demolished in Suzak, President Japarov opens new building
Children from mountain Kaiyndy village to study in new school
School for 500 students built in Beshkent village, Leilek district
Modern school for 275 students under construction in On-Eki-Moinok
New school to be built in Kara-Suu village in Talas region
Unfinished school: SCNS detains official and construction company CEO
Additional building to be built at school No. 3 in 5th microdistrict of Bishkek
School for 350 students to be built in Ton village
School for 1,000 students to be built in Pokrovka village, Talas region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says
Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association
Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene
Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic
10 September, Wednesday
11:57
Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registered in Kyrgyzstan Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registere...
11:50
Digital platform to simplify veterinary drug quality assessment to be launched
11:41
President allocates land of state residence for construction of schools
11:18
Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district
11:15
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region