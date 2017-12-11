Almaz Kenenbayev becomes Speaker of Bishkek City Council

Almaz Kenenbayev became the Speaker of Bishkek City Council. The secret voting was held today at its extraordinary session.

The candidate should have collected at least half of the votes of the deputies of the council that is 23. At least 25 its members voted for Kenenbayev, 13- against, and three more abstained. Four ballots were invalidated due to absence of people’s deputies.

Almaz Kenenbayev was born on June 6, 1976. He has three higher educations: KSNU — accounting, KNU — jurisprudence, APKR — management of MBA.

He was the deputy of the last two convocations of BCC, leader of SDPK faction, leader of the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council, was a speaker in the previous convocation.

Former Speaker Kanatbek Muzuraliyev (from Respublika — Ata Jurt faction) prematurely resigned after the SDPK faction expressed the wish to withdraw him from his post.