15:05
-6
USD 69.75
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.18
English

Almaz Kenenbayev becomes Speaker of Bishkek City Council

Almaz Kenenbayev became the Speaker of Bishkek City Council. The secret voting was held today at its extraordinary session.

The candidate should have collected at least half of the votes of the deputies of the council that is 23. At least 25 its members voted for Kenenbayev, 13- against, and three more abstained. Four ballots were invalidated due to absence of people’s deputies.

Almaz Kenenbayev was born on June 6, 1976. He has three higher educations: KSNU — accounting, KNU — jurisprudence, APKR — management of MBA.

He was the deputy of the last two convocations of BCC, leader of SDPK faction, leader of the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council, was a speaker in the previous convocation.

Former Speaker Kanatbek Muzuraliyev (from Respublika — Ata Jurt faction) prematurely resigned after the SDPK faction expressed the wish to withdraw him from his post.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Almaz Kenenbayev nominated for post of speaker of Bishkek City Council
Majority coalition of Bishkek City Council determined
Chairman of Bishkek City Council resigns
SDPK withdraws from majority coalition of Bishkek City Council
New deputy of Bishkek City Council appointed
Relevant committee approves candidacy of Koduranova for post of Deputy Speaker
Almazbek Atambayev meets with new parliamentary speaker
Dastan Dzhumabekov elected Speaker of Parliament
Onuguu-Progress nominates its candidate for post of parliamentary speaker
Majority coalition puts forward Dastan Dzhumabekov post of Speaker
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan