Kickboxer Aleksey Fedoseyev wins professional fight at tournament in Poland

Kyrgyz Aleksey Fedoseyev won a professional fight at the tournament that took place in Warsaw ( Poland ) on December 9, the organizers reported.

65 kg

Belarus

Within the framework of the DSF Kickboxing Challenge 12, seven fights took place. Aleksey Fedoseyev had a rating fight in the section «K1» in the weight category up to. He was confronted by Murat Azerbiev ().

The fight lasted three rounds of three minutes. Our athlete acted more confidently and more actively, causing more accurate strikes. In the end, he won the unanimous decision (3:0).