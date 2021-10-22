14:23
USD 84.80
EUR 98.72
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Championship

Aleksey Fedoseev won a bronze medal at the WAKO World Championship, which takes place in the city of Lido (Italy). The athlete himself reported on Instagram.

The Kyrgyzstani competed in low-kick in the weight category up to 63.5 kilograms.

«I lost the 4th fight to an athlete from Belarus with a minimal advantage. There are reasons for this. Thanks to everyone who followed and supported me all this time. I apologize for not being able to take to the highest step of the podium,» he said to the fans.

Another athlete from Kyrgyzstan, Ikbol Fozilzhanov, reached the final of the World Championship.

He competes in K-1 in the weight category up to 63.5 kilograms. In the semifinals, the Kyrgyzstani defeated Genghis Khan Tlemissov from Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/211286/
views: 85
Print
Related
Kickboxing team of Kyrgyzstan wins 19 medals at tournament in Tashkent
Kickboxers from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at tournament in Turkey
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Kickboxing Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov - three-time World Kickboxing Champion
Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov becomes two-time World Kickboxing Champion
Kyrgyzstani Dastan Sharsheev becomes World Kickboxing Champion
Kyrgyzstani Rustam Ibragimov becomes world kickboxing champion
Wrestler Dastan Sharsheyev becomes kickboxing champion of Central Asia
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at European Kickboxing Cup
Kickboxer Aleksey Fedoseyev wins professional fight at tournament in Poland
Popular
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
22 October, Friday
13:44
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Championship Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Champ...
13:34
Deputy Head of Border Service placed in pretrial detention center
12:47
849 crimes solved in Bishkek with help of video surveillance cameras in 2021
12:35
Kyrgyzstan buys drones from Turkey and Russia - Kamchybek Tashiev
09:47
1,261 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 217 - in serious condition
21 October, Thursday
17:54
Salaries of border guards to be increased in 2022