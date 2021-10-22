Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Championship

Aleksey Fedoseev won a bronze medal at the WAKO World Championship, which takes place in the city of Lido (Italy). The athlete himself reported on Instagram.

The Kyrgyzstani competed in low-kick in the weight category up to 63.5 kilograms.

«I lost the 4th fight to an athlete from Belarus with a minimal advantage. There are reasons for this. Thanks to everyone who followed and supported me all this time. I apologize for not being able to take to the highest step of the podium,» he said to the fans.

Another athlete from Kyrgyzstan, Ikbol Fozilzhanov, reached the final of the World Championship.

He competes in K-1 in the weight category up to 63.5 kilograms. In the semifinals, the Kyrgyzstani defeated Genghis Khan Tlemissov from Kazakhstan.