10:30
USD 84.52
EUR 100.51
RUB 1.15
English

Kickboxing team of Kyrgyzstan wins 19 medals at tournament in Tashkent

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won five gold, nine silver and five bronze medals at UZBEKISTAN OPEN International Kickboxing Tournament. The Kickboxing Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

The competition was held according to the version of WAKO World Kickboxing Association with the participation of teams from more than 15 countries.

Professional fights were also held in the K-1 section within the framework of the tournament. Asian champion, medalist of the world championship Abror Khakimov won the fight with representative of Uzbekistan by technical knockout.
link: https://24.kg/english/198427/
views: 87
Print
Related
Kickboxers from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at tournament in Turkey
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Kickboxing Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov - three-time World Kickboxing Champion
Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov becomes two-time World Kickboxing Champion
Kyrgyzstani Dastan Sharsheev becomes World Kickboxing Champion
Kyrgyzstani Rustam Ibragimov becomes world kickboxing champion
Wrestler Dastan Sharsheyev becomes kickboxing champion of Central Asia
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at European Kickboxing Cup
Kickboxer Aleksey Fedoseyev wins professional fight at tournament in Poland
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
22 June, Tuesday
10:27
Lawyers speak out against new versions of Codes in Kyrgyzstan Lawyers speak out against new versions of Codes in Kyrg...
09:59
Russian multimillionaire Alexander Lebedev visits Kumtor
09:47
Kickboxing team of Kyrgyzstan wins 19 medals at tournament in Tashkent
09:42
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 262.3 million for 2 months
21 June, Monday
18:38
Sadyr Japarov urges EBRD to intensify implementation of projects in Kyrgyzstan
18:11
Manas airport steps up security measures
18:00
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
17:49
Limit for irrigation water imposed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
17:34
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Health Ministry will prevent recurrence of "black July"