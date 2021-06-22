Kickboxing team of Kyrgyzstan wins 19 medals at tournament in Tashkent

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won five gold, nine silver and five bronze medals at UZBEKISTAN OPEN International Kickboxing Tournament. The Kickboxing Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

The competition was held according to the version of WAKO World Kickboxing Association with the participation of teams from more than 15 countries.

Professional fights were also held in the K-1 section within the framework of the tournament. Asian champion, medalist of the world championship Abror Khakimov won the fight with representative of Uzbekistan by technical knockout.