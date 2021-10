Kyrgyzstani Ikbol Fozilzhanov won a silver medal at the World Kickboxing Championship, which is taking place in Lido (Italy).

He performed in K-1 in the weight category up to 63.5 kilograms.

In the final, the Kyrgyzstani lost to Viktor Mikhailov from Russia — 0-3.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Aleksey Fedoseev, won a bronze medal at the World Championship yesterday.