Repair of only children’s psychiatric hospital in Kyrgyzstan requires 3 million

3 million soms are needed to repair the only Republican Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in Kyrgyzstan in Ivanovka village. The hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

«The hospital exists since 1960. Over this period, it has never been fully repaired. We asked for 3 million soms, but the money was not allocated. Now we partially announce the tenders, first we will replace the air extraction system in the kitchen unit, the ceiling that collapsed in the sauna and boiler room,» the institution said.

According to the information of the state procurement portal, it is planned to allocate 831,700 soms for repair of buildings.

The hospital is designed for 40 places. Children at the age of 6 to 16 years with severe mental disorders are treated there.

There are 70,000 registered patients with mental disorders in Kyrgyzstan, about 6,000 of them are children.