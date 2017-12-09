12:03
-2
USD 69.75
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.18
English

Repair of only children’s psychiatric hospital in Kyrgyzstan requires 3 million

3 million soms are needed to repair the only Republican Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in Kyrgyzstan in Ivanovka village. The hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

«The hospital exists since 1960. Over this period, it has never been fully repaired. We asked for 3 million soms, but the money was not allocated. Now we partially announce the tenders, first we will replace the air extraction system in the kitchen unit, the ceiling that collapsed in the sauna and boiler room,» the institution said.

According to the information of the state procurement portal, it is planned to allocate 831,700 soms for repair of buildings.

The hospital is designed for 40 places. Children at the age of 6 to 16 years with severe mental disorders are treated there.

There are 70,000 registered patients with mental disorders in Kyrgyzstan, about 6,000 of them are children.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Turkey and Kyrgyzstan fail to agree on terms of Historical Museum repair
Tunnel on Too-Ashuu Pass to be temporarily closed until July 25
43.7 mln som to be spent on repair of Kyrgyzstan pavilion in Moscow
$175 million to be allocated for 3rd phase of Toktogul HPP rehabilitation
Repair of HPP in Kyrgyzstan drags on due to conflict among tender participants
51 streets to be repaired in Bishkek in 2017
12 companies submitted applications for underground passage near Philharmonic
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan