43.7 million som will be spent on repair of Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the National Economy Achievement Exhibition in Moscow . Public procurement portal reported.

The announcement for repair and restoration work was posted by Kyrgyzdipservice. The estimated documentation was made by the Moscow Scientific and Project Restoration Enterprise Simargl.

The contractor must have experience in performing similar services for an amount not less than 43,790,157 som. The purchase is made by direct contracting, since the creative project is being carried out.