The repair in the tunnel on Too-Ashuu Pass is planned to be finished on July 25. Press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, planned repair of the ventilation system is carried out there. According to the approved schedule, movement of vehicles will be stopped daily from 7.00 to 9.00 and from 24.00 to 2.00 until July 25.

It is reported that the annual repair of the tunnel is necessary to maintain it in a working condition.