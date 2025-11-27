21:16
Economy Ministry: 409 documents abolished, public service delivery times reduced

Economic de-bureaucratization reform continues in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, the reform has already yielded tangible results.

As part of the «regulatory guillotine,» 496 of the 905 permitting documents in the state registry remained after analysis, with another 200 slated for optimization or abolition. The requirement for notarization for most documents has been removed; they can now be certified with a legal entity seal. Conciliation commissions have been eliminated, and decisions are now made by government agencies themselves, which has significantly reduced service delivery times.

According to the ministry, 20 laws, 20 Cabinet decisions, and six presidential decrees aimed at reducing administrative barriers have been adopted during the reform.

NISI and the interdepartmental commission have identified dozens of duplicate functions and outdated procedures. A significant number of these have already been eliminated. The ministry notes that simplifying procedures directly improves the investment climate. Unified deadlines, digital services, and clear rules reduce risks for businesses and reduce opportunities for corruption.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that de-bureaucratization is not a one-time measure, but a long-term transformation. The reform will continue, and simplified regulations will be reinforced through digitalization, new standards, and training for civil servants.
