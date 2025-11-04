18:13
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Cabinet of Ministers expands powers of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution «On the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The changes are aimed at improving the management of the state’s share in business entities.

Under the updated regulation, the ministry is now authorized to:

  • act as a founder of legal entities on behalf of the state;
  • exercise shareholder rights in companies where the state holds a stake in the authorized capital, as determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This will enable the ministry to directly participate in managing state assets, monitor their performance, and represent state interests within business entities.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.
link: https://24.kg/english/349634/
views: 172
Print
Related
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024
Ex-deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva appointed Deputy Minister of Economy
Education Ministry receives 600 copies of Common Sense Economics book
Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of 4-5 percent by the end of 2022
Economy Ministry instructed to resume registration of business on Wildberries
Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy heads
Economy Ministry proposes to exempt 13 activities from use of cash registers
Ulukbek Maripov introduces Minister of Economy and Finance to staff
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opens Facebook group for businessmen
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
17:56
OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim Wor...
17:44
Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud
17:39
Kyrgyzstan and Russia adjust fuel supply plan for 2025
17:20
Belovodsk Kyrgyzmunaizat oil depot returned to state
17:10
Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of foreign operations for large businesses