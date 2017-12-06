How many salaries Askarbek Shadiev to get? Deputies worry

Askarbek Shadiev, whose candidacy the deputies approved for the post of the First Vice Prime Minister today, will receive only one salary. 24.kg news agency was informed about this in the government.

According to it, Askarbek Shadiev retains the deputy mandate and in case of resignation he will return to the Parliament. However, he will receive salary only at the place of his main job, that is, in the government, as the First Vice Prime Minister.

Yesterday at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues and Rules, a number of deputies got interested in the issue of the first in history deputy-official’s salary. They were interested in what would be the salary of their colleague, Askarbek Shadiev: and how many salaries were assigned to him. Askarbek Shadiev will receive one salary. Quarterly payments are added to it, if any, the class rank and length of employment in the civil service are also taken into account.