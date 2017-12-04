Alternative servicemen to perform community service in Kyrgyzstan

The law on the general military duty of citizens was amended. According to changes, the people doing alternative service will perform community service. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic On the General Military Duty of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic , on Military and Alternative Services.

The law was adopted by the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 19. Previously, it was returned for revision.

As reported, the purpose of the law is to eliminate corruption mechanisms in performing military and alternative service.

The provisions of the adopted law provide for the abolition of the criterion for conscription to an alternative service on the basis of criminal record, for health reasons; the introduction of a new criterion for the conscription «expressing the desire to perform socially useful work», the alternative military service includes the requirement not only to be a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, but also not to have any other citizenship.

Funds for alternative service, which in accordance with the provisions of the law were previously transferred to the special accounts of various state bodies, will come to the republican budget.

The law enters into force ten days after the day of its official publication.